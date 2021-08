Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.