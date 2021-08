At the age of 19, Billie Eilish is already among the elite in the music business. Within a very short time, the singer has established herself as an artist and was allowed to contribute the title song to a James Bond film as the youngest performer. Billie Eilish, who until recently lived at home with her parents and brother, is far from being aloof. A close bond with her fans has always remained important to her. As a thank you for their loyalty, the musician has now reached deep into the family photo box and designed her own photo book. On Instagram, there was already a snapshot to see – at least half of it.