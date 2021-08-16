The Huntington Beach House First-if-its-Kind Recreation Hub, the Sand Box Beach Essentials – August 2021 – Just Opened

Widely celebrated as “Surf City” and home to the annual U.S. Open of Surfing, Huntington State Beach’s newest dining destination, The Huntington Beach House and a first-of-its-kind beach-friendly recreation hub, The Sand Box Beach Essentials are now open! A landmark partnership between Prjkt Restaurant Group and the California State Park System, the two new concepts begin the second phase of a complete concession transformation of these Southern California State beaches. The contract comes five years after Prjkt Restaurant Group enhanced Bolsa Chica State Beach concessions in 2016. Led by creator Alicia Whitney and her team at Prjkt Concessions, these are the first two of four beachside concessions to open along a 3.5-mile stretch of Huntington State Beach.