Obituaries

Derrick Arkem Williams

restorationnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Raleigh — Derrick Arkem Williams, 46, died Monday, August 9, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home. The public visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 18250 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC..

restorationnewsmedia.com

Martin Luther King
Raleigh
Obituaries

James Thomas Forsythe

Wilson — James Thomas Forsythe, 92, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home. The public walk through visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 27, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkways, Wilson, NC..
Mountain View, AR

Steven Derrick Strickland

Steven Derrick Strickland, avid gun collector, went on to meet the Lord on the evening of Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born November 19, 1984, in Mountain View Arkansas. This week the world lost a great man. Steven was hilarious, mischievous, always making those around him laugh. He was a kind loving husband, father, son, brother and friend with an amazing heart full of compassion and loyalty to his country. There wasn’t an Article or Amendment to the Constitution that Steven couldn’t quote. He was an intelligent, hardworking man, a great cook, expert cocktail maker, and talented handyman. More than anything he was a good provider and a wonderful husband to Amber and an amazing dad to Mayci, Reid, and Layla. Where to begin? There are endless stories of Steven that would make you smile and fill your heart with laughter. The world has lost out with this great man going home.
Urbana, OH

Rev. Derrick Fetz to serve Episcopal Cluster

Bishop Kenneth Price of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio has appointed Rev. Derrick Fetz to a three-year contract as part-time priest-in-charge of the Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster (NMVEC). The Cluster includes the Urbana Church of the Epiphany and the Mechanicsburg Church of Our Saviour. Rev. Fetz is scheduled...
Powell, WY

Mason Allen Keele

Mason Allen Keele was born to Samantha Renea Keele on Dec. 5, 2002, in Powell — with Nannie, Aunt Suzie, Uncle Josh and the man who would become Mason’s Dad, Michael Henley — by her side, until they took Mom for a C-section delivery. Sam and Michael were later married...
Olton, TX

ALAN WILLIAMS

ALAN WILLIAMS, member of the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Asociation, was taking grilled hamburger patties off the grill, to be served in the Association’s Hamburger Booth at the Olton Sandhills Celebration. (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)

