Derrick Arkem Williams

Steven Derrick Strickland, avid gun collector, went on to meet the Lord on the evening of Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born November 19, 1984, in Mountain View Arkansas. This week the world lost a great man. Steven was hilarious, mischievous, always making those around him laugh. He was a kind loving husband, father, son, brother and friend with an amazing heart full of compassion and loyalty to his country. There wasn’t an Article or Amendment to the Constitution that Steven couldn’t quote. He was an intelligent, hardworking man, a great cook, expert cocktail maker, and talented handyman. More than anything he was a good provider and a wonderful husband to Amber and an amazing dad to Mayci, Reid, and Layla. Where to begin? There are endless stories of Steven that would make you smile and fill your heart with laughter. The world has lost out with this great man going home.