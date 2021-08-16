Cancel
The U.S. Is Rushing To Evacuate Americans And Afghan Allies From Kabul

By Michele Kelemen
mynspr.org
 4 days ago

The scenes at the airport in Kabul today have been harrowing, as Afghans sought to flee their country fearing retribution from the Taliban. President Biden addressed the nation this afternoon and said that he is committed to helping evacuate Afghan allies to safety. And he brushed aside criticism that the U.S. waited too long to help, pinning the blame instead on the former president of Afghanistan, who fled over the weekend.

www.mynspr.org

Comments / 0

