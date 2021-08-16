Cancel
Dr. Phil’s Now Making ‘House Calls,’ Getting Candid Results

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Dr. Phil is trying a new approach to therapy, one that takes him out on the road to make actual house calls … and, so far, he’s finding it remarkably effective. “House Calls” is the name of his new CBS primetime show and the good doc joined “TMZ Live” Monday to tell us the biggest difference between his daytime show and this new spinoff. For starters, there’s no studio audience … something Phil thinks helps the people he’s counseling let their guard down.

www.foxbangor.com

