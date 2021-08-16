Dr. Phil’s Now Making ‘House Calls,’ Getting Candid Results

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.