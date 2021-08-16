Wyatt Cenac Producing Adult Animation For Warner Bros. Animation As Part Of Overall Deal
Wyatt Cenac has signed on to an overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation that will see the longtime comedian produce two projects in active development at the studios – an animated longform movie and adult animated series – in addition to assisting on other various series development. The overall deal allows for maximum creative flexibility to develop original material and access to the extensive character and franchise libraries at each studio.www.bubbleblabber.com
