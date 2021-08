KylieBaby has a new muse — Kylie Jenner is expecting a second child, according to People. Multiple sources told the publication that Jenner is pregnant with her on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott. Yesterday, Caitlyn Jenner shared that her 19th grandchild was on the way, saying that the new delivery was already "in the oven." A separate source told Page Six that the entire family is "thrilled" with the news and TMZ notes that Jenner is in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy and doesn't know the sex of the baby just yet.