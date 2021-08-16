Rise In Traffic Fatalities Underscores Need For Speed Camera Expansion, Officials Say

Local officials are intensifying their calls to expand the city's speed camera program, amid a spike in reckless driving and traffic deaths across the five boroughs. The automated enforcement program, which issues $50 fines to motorists traveling at least 10 miles over the speed limit, has been shown to significantly reduce reckless driving around New York City's school zones. But under current state law, the roughly 2,000 cameras can only operate on weekdays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.