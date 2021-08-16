Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rise In Traffic Fatalities Underscores Need For Speed Camera Expansion, Officials Say

By Jake Offenhartz
Gothamist.com
 4 days ago

Local officials are intensifying their calls to expand the city's speed camera program, amid a spike in reckless driving and traffic deaths across the five boroughs. The automated enforcement program, which issues $50 fines to motorists traveling at least 10 miles over the speed limit, has been shown to significantly reduce reckless driving around New York City's school zones. But under current state law, the roughly 2,000 cameras can only operate on weekdays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

gothamist.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Need For Speed#Congestion Pricing#Traffic Accident#Brooklyn State#Republican#Democrats#The State Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

President Biden will nominate former White House chief of staff and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) to serve as his ambassador to Japan, the White House said Friday. The Hill had previously reported Emanuel was the expected pick for Biden's envoy to Japan, but the announcement had been held up while other ambassadorships were announced and sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Comments / 1

Community Policy