Enzymedica Launches Gut Motility™, a New Artichoke and Ginger-Based Formula That Uniquely Offers Support for Healthier GI Motility, Gastric Emptying and Digestion

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

VENICE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Numerous factors can lead to the bloating and discomfort associated with a sluggish bowel and slow transit times, but consumers often struggle to find a more natural solution that isn’t addictive and actually works. Enzymedica, a leading digestive health and wellness company that produces natural supplements, announced today the release of its new vegan digestive support supplement that is a more natural, effective, gentle, and nonaddictive option - Gut Motility™. This plant-based supplement offers multiple benefits to promote healthier gastrointestinal (GI) motility and gastric emptying without the side effects of dependency.*

