Leavenworth county can benefit from splash parks
Two of my favorite cities are Portland, Oregon, and Stuttgart, Germany, mostly because they both have plenty of quality-of-life amenities like parks of all sizes spread throughout both cities and nearby towns and lots of walking trails or wide sidewalks through residential areas. I'm pretty sure that there are similar amenities in many Johnson County cities and that is a major reason for their popularity for home ownership.
