Rohan Bopanna and partner Ivan Dodig failed to progress to the semifinals of the ATP Masters event in Toronto after losing in the quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded pair was beaten by Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 6-4, 3-6 (4-10) on Friday evening. They started the match on the front foot and won the first set quite comfortably. However, in the second they lost their rhythm, and were made to pay for it. Going into the tie-breakers, the Indo-Croatian pair failed to up their ante and surrendered the match.