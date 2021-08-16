NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Susan Snowden, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm’s Principal Accelerator Program. Snowden’s extensive audit, accounting and finance experience combined with a passion for serving entrepreneurs and small businesses made her the perfect fit to be Dark Horse’s next Accelerator. In her new role, she aims to equip small businesses with deep insights into the financial performance of their business and help them create strategic financial plans to help grow their businesses and increase profitability.