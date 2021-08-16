Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Momofuku and A-Sha Are Pleased to Announce That They Are Partnering to Bring Their Newest, Creation Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles, to Everyone's Kitchen

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Momofuku, the worldwide renowned innovative restaurant chain, and A-Sha Foods USA, the top producer of noodles from Taiwan, have recently announced the launch of Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles. These air-dried, never-fried noodles are flavor-packed like the dishes Momofuku is known for. Plus, like all A-Sha noodles, they have 11 grams of protein per serving and are made from simple, quality ingredients.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chili, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Neville
Person
David Chang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodles#Design#Food Drink#Prweb#A Sha Foods Usa#Soy Scallion#Taiwanese#Spicy Soy#Momofukunoodlebar#Asian American#The New York Times#Pbs#Academy Award#Brand Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The One Dish Geoffrey Zakarian Never Makes Himself

Are you familiar with Geoffrey Zakarian? A celebrity chef, cookbook author, and owner of two New York City restaurants, Zakarian is most likely best known for his frequent appearances on Food Network. The chef is a longtime host of the cooking competition "Chopped," where he debuted as a judge way back in 2009 (via IMDb). Zakarian has also co-hosted "The Kitchen" and judged on "Beat Bobby Flay."
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

Blue Apron Partners With Chef Sam Kass To Bring His Flexible And Non-prescriptive Cooking Approach To Kitchens Around The Country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron (APRN) - Get Report is partnering with former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Chef, Sam Kass, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. Available to order now, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu features high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes, crafted for adaptability and balance.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

‘Bringing cakes to life’: Bethlehem’s newest bakery adding photos, animations and other special effects to desserts

A new sweet spot is bringing customized cakes to life in north Bethlehem. Film Cakez Bakery, which opened July 17 at 1401 High St., specializes in cake mapping, which is a combination of narratives, animations, photos and special effects that are projected onto a plain multi-tiered cake. Customers choose the images or live animation designs to fit their color palette or party theme, and owner ...
RestaurantsQSR Web

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen brings back a guest favorite

Summertime is grilled steak time at Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen as the QSR, with 100 locations nationwide, is bringing back a customer favorite for a limited time. The menu now includes its grilled steak bowl, topped with a sweet and savory soy glaze at a price of $8.25, according to a press release.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Blue Apron Teams With Chef Sam Kass

Blue Apron is collaborating with Chef Sam Kass, a former White House senior policy advisor, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking philosophy to consumers. The Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu offers high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes designed for adaptability and balance. “Throughout my career, I have seen...
Posted by
Mashed

This Is Duff Goldman's Favorite Deep Dish Pizza Restaurant

Duff Goldman always seems to have a smile on his face and the celebrity baker does have a lot to be happy about. This year, the "Ace of Cakes" star welcomed his baby girl Josephine to the world, and ever since, his daughter has become the star of his social media. Goldman took to Instagram, announcing baby Goldman's birth back in February, saying, "I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world."
RecipesKTEN.com

14 Tiki Drink Recipes and Stocking Your Bar

Originally Posted On: https://crewsupplyco.com/blogs/sidebar/tiki-drink-recipes-blog-post. In celebration of National Rum Day on August 16th, we’re going to explore some aspects of tiki drinks since rum is the most common spirit used. We’ll take a look at the origin of tiki drinks, help you get your bar set up to make drinks and then share 14 of our favorite tiki drink recipes.
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

David Chang’s Fuku fried chicken launches in Atlanta

David Chang of Momofuku fame is bringing his take on fried chicken to the South. Tonight at 6 p.m., Fuku Neighborhood Kitchens will begin serving chicken fingers, waffle fries, and spicy chicken sandwiches (dubbed sandos) for delivery in Atlanta. What started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan is now a full-fledged ghost kitchen concept with nearly 50 locations around the country.
RecipesBon Appétit

Recreating Samin Nosrat's Ravioli From Taste

We challenged resident Bon Appétit supertaster and test kitchen director Chris Morocco to recreate Samin Nosrat's ravioli recipe using every sense he has - other than sight. Does Chris have all the salt, fat, acid, and heat he'll need to step up to the challenge?. Released on 08/19/2021. Ah! They're...
Restaurantscititour.com

FUKU’S FAMOUS CHICKEN SANDOS ARRIVE AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

After a nearly two-and-a-half year wait, Fuku has finally landed at Rockefeller Center, bringing its popular chicken sandos to Midtown. The chicken chain, part of Momofuku Chef David Chang’s empire, opened recently in the lower concourse between 49th and 50th Streets. The restaurant is serving up four chicken sandos: Spicy...
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Wine Bars Offer Neighborhoods a Toast

“Accessible” and “customer-driven” aren’t necessarily what come to mind when you think of the retail wine experience. But San Francisco’s neighborhood wine bars—with hybrid retail and dining options—have evolved to become fun and educational gathering places, thanks to a new crop of sommelier founders. Sommeliers, co-founders and owners of DECANTsf,...
RecipesBevNET.com

Campari and Imbibe Magazine Announce 9th Annual Negroni Week

Over the past eight years, Negroni Week has raised over $3 million dollars in more than 70 countries for a variety of charitable causes. In 2019, thousands of venues came together to raise over $790,000 – the most raised in any single year for Negroni Week – for organizations supporting a range of charitable causes.
Restaurantsattractionsmagazine.com

Steakhouse 71 revealed, more foodie news shared from Walt Disney World

Boma – Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge reopened today, Aug. 20, with all-you-care-to-enjoy breakfast and dinner. All your favorites are back, incluidng creamy pap, turkey bobotie, pancakes, waffles, deviled eggs with salmon, and freshly-baked items from the Boma bakery. At dinner, the rotisserie area will serve up...
Restaurantspopville.com

“Looks like Tatte Bakery is coming to the former Momofuku space”

Thanks to My Utensil Crock for sending: “Looks like Tatte Bakery is coming to the former Momofuku place in CityCenter on 11th!”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Nutritious Is Einstein Bros.' Avocado Toast?

Five years ago, it would have been somewhat strange to walk into a restaurant and ask for a piece of bread with smashed avocado on it. It's not that avocado toast didn't exist before 2016, but it certainly didn't hold the status of the Internet's favorite breakfast item until more recently.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

16 starter kitchen essentials everyone should own

CNN — So you’re heading to college and living on your own for the first time, or maybe your child is, and you want to make sure that meals and snacks to fuel all those late-night study sessions are at hand because you can’t survive on cereal from the dining hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy