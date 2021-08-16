Momofuku and A-Sha Are Pleased to Announce That They Are Partnering to Bring Their Newest, Creation Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles, to Everyone's Kitchen

Duff Goldman always seems to have a smile on his face and the celebrity baker does have a lot to be happy about. This year, the "Ace of Cakes" star welcomed his baby girl Josephine to the world, and ever since, his daughter has become the star of his social media. Goldman took to Instagram, announcing baby Goldman's birth back in February, saying, "I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world."