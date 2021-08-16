Syracuse police identify man shot by officer at downtown apartment

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arraigned Thursday night after shell casings from a gun he admitted firing were linked to the murder of a 30-year-old man last September. Mysean Griswold, 21, was arrested Wednesday night for the murder of Tyree Lawson at an Oakwood Avenue home on Sept. 20, according to court documents. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.