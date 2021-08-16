Syracuse police identify man shot by officer at downtown apartment
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified the man an officer shot this weekend after a stabbing at Madison Towers apartment complex. Joseph Evans, 67, a resident of the apartment complex, was shot Sunday afternoon, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police say Evans stabbed his roommate, 25-year-old Aron Balcom, at about 12:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of Madison Towers, at 60 Presidential Plaza, Syracuse.www.syracuse.com
