Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse police identify man shot by officer at downtown apartment

By Catie O'Toole
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified the man an officer shot this weekend after a stabbing at Madison Towers apartment complex. Joseph Evans, 67, a resident of the apartment complex, was shot Sunday afternoon, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police say Evans stabbed his roommate, 25-year-old Aron Balcom, at about 12:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of Madison Towers, at 60 Presidential Plaza, Syracuse.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 2

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Madison, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Sgt#First Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man linked to murder by gun casings found day before in same block

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arraigned Thursday night after shell casings from a gun he admitted firing were linked to the murder of a 30-year-old man last September. Mysean Griswold, 21, was arrested Wednesday night for the murder of Tyree Lawson at an Oakwood Avenue home on Sept. 20, according to court documents. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jefferson County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Jefferson County man sneaks onto Fort Drum base, injures soldier and steals Humvee

Fort Drum, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man was arrested Thursday after he snuck onto the Fort Drum base, injured a solider and stole a military Humvee, troopers said. Nathan J. McElhone, 46, of Theresa, was accused of driving onto the base near Training Range 41B and stealing the military Humvee at about 5 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued by New York state police.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man faces up to 15 years in prison for falsifying citizenship documents

Binghamton, N.Y. — A Syracuse man born in Yemen could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison for falsifying citizenship documents, federal prosecutors said. Fadl Mohamad Alharbi, 50, was found guilty by a federal jury Friday of naturalizing contrary to law and submitting a false statement in a passport application, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

Comments / 2

Community Policy