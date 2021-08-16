Warby Parker opens its 9th Chicago-area store

Bento Technologies, a Chicago startup that helps companies manage employee expenses, is getting scooped up by U.S. Bank. U.S. Bank announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire Bento, also known as Bento for Business, for an undisclosed amount. The startup has built a card-based digital spend management product for small- and medium-sized businesses that helps prevent unauthorized purchases by controlling spending prior to a transaction. Its pre-loaded card makes it easy for companies to control spending between their staff and contractors and better track expenses.