Chicago, IL

Warby Parker opens its 9th Chicago-area store

By Jim Dallke – Staff Writer, Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 4 days ago
The company's newest location at 1611 N. Damen Ave. will open Saturday, August 21. The store marks Warby Parker's sixth Chicago location and its ninth in the Chicagoland area.

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
City
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Esurance co-founder raises $33M for insurance startup HDVI

A Chicago auto insurance startup led by the co-founder of Esurance just landed funding to bring its trucking insurance product to more fleets. High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI) announced Wednesday that it raised $32.5 million in a Series B round led by Weatherford Capital. Other backers include Daimler Trucks North America, McVestCo, Munich Re Ventures, 8VC, Autotech Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Austin tech firm acquires Chicago housekeeping startup The Minte

The Minte, a Chicago startup that brings hotel-style cleanings to apartment buildings, is getting acquired by an Austin startup. Spruce, an on-demand housekeeping and services startup, announced Wednesday that it's buying The Minte in a deal that will bring its services to the Chicago market for the first time. Spruce, which raised $8 million last November, has expanded quickly in recent months. It's now in 14 cities, including 10 new markets since February 2020.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago HR startup Anthill raises $3M

Chicago startup Anthill is helping companies better engage and train their blue-collar workforce, and it just raised a seed round of funding to grow its technology. Anthill announced Thursday that it raised $3 million in a round led by Rethink Education. Other backers include BBG Ventures, The Fund, JFF and Chicago's Origin Ventures, which led a $1.24 million round in Anthill back in February.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

U.S. Bank is buying a Chicago fintech startup

Bento Technologies, a Chicago startup that helps companies manage employee expenses, is getting scooped up by U.S. Bank. U.S. Bank announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire Bento, also known as Bento for Business, for an undisclosed amount. The startup has built a card-based digital spend management product for small- and medium-sized businesses that helps prevent unauthorized purchases by controlling spending prior to a transaction. Its pre-loaded card makes it easy for companies to control spending between their staff and contractors and better track expenses.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago IoT startup raises $65M, plans to triple headcount

A Chicago internet of things startup that helps businesses bring their devices online has raised funding as it prepares to undergo a major hiring spree. Hologram, a startup that's created a SIM card that allows companies to quickly connect their devices to the internet, announced Tuesday that it raised a $65 million Series B round. It was led by Tiger Global, with additional backing from Bullpen Capital, NextView Ventures and Mucker Capital. Hologram has now raised $80 million to date.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Tempus to open lab in Durham, North Carolina

Tempus, a Chicago biotech startup that's working to treat cancer and other diseases, is opening a lab in North Carolina with plans to hire hundreds of employees. Tempus announced it is opening a 52,000-square foot genomic sequencing lab in Durham's Research Triangle Park. The space, which is expected to open in late 2021, will initially hire around 200 people. It will focus on the startup's genomic sequencing, which helps physicians make better, more personalized treatment decisions for patients.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Camping app acquired by Chicago tech firm

A Chicago tech firm that owns a suite of outdoor adventure apps has added another travel startup to its portfolio. Chicago-based Togo Group announced Wednesday it acquired Campendium, a crowd-sourced site and mobile app that allows users to search and give feedback on thousands of camping sites across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It specializes in helping RV travelers find places to camp.
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Real estate-focused VC firm raises $200M fund

A Chicago venture capital firm that invests in real estate-related startups just raised its second fund to back more tech firms. Moderne Ventures announced Tuesday that it has secured $200 million for its second fund, bringing the VC firm's total assets under management to around $350 million. Led by Constance...
Chicago, IL
Chicago Business Journal

This meal kit startup is betting baking is more than a pandemic fad

Baking during the coronavirus pandemic became so popular that flour was nearly impossible to find at grocery stores around the country, with flour sales increasing as much as 2,000% in March 2020. Overall sales of baking mixes and ingredients increased 25% last year, and cooking programs like The Great British Baking Show served as television therapy for millions during quarantine.

