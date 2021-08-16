Warby Parker opens its 9th Chicago-area store
The company's newest location at 1611 N. Damen Ave. will open Saturday, August 21. The store marks Warby Parker's sixth Chicago location and its ninth in the Chicagoland area.www.bizjournals.com
The company's newest location at 1611 N. Damen Ave. will open Saturday, August 21. The store marks Warby Parker's sixth Chicago location and its ninth in the Chicagoland area.www.bizjournals.com
The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
Comments / 0