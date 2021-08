Thinking about heading to Imagine Music Festival for just a day? They’ve got you covered with the daily lineups and single-day tickets!. There’s just a month to go before attendees from near and far enter the gates of Imagine Music Festival at their new home in Chattahoochee Hills this year – and things are beginning to heat up even more. After dropping a star-studded lineup back in March, Iris Presents has been hard at work to craft up a unique experience for those who plan to make the trip Georgia for the festival on September 17-19.