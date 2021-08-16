Because, Animals to Unveil World's First Cultured Meat for PetsHarmless Hunt™ Mouse Cookies for Cats debut at SuperZoo Pet Trade Show
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Because, Animals, the only pet food company growing cultured meat for dogs and cats, announced today it has successfully completed the world’s first cultured meat product for pets. Harmless Hunt™ Mouse Cookies for Cats with Cultured Meat made from cultured mouse, will be shown to the public at SuperZoo, one of the largest pet trade shows in the world, August 17-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0