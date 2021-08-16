Veteran Osky squad prepping for a big season

Oskaloosa returns everyone from last year's 21-8 squad. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

OSKALOOSA — After going 21-8 a year ago and finishing a win away from a trip to state, the Oskaloosa volleyball team returns everybody from last season’s team as they have their sights set on a potentially big 2021.

“We are returning our entire varsity team from last season,” Oskaloosa head coach Jennifer Comfort said. “The athletes have worked hard in the offseason to make improvements going into this year, and not just varsity athletes, but also a majority of the returners as well. This varsity group is a true team as they are very tight. They have been playing together and preparing for this season for a long time. Last year was only a preview of what this group can do.”

The veteran Indian squad is loaded with seniors and juniors with seniors Faith DeRonde (OH), Olivia Gordon (setter), Aby Thompson (MH), Aubree Blanco (RS/MH), Rylee Ebelsheiser (OH/RS), Macie Krier (DS) and Addison Gerard (DS) returning along with juniors Maleah Walker (OH/MH), Lucy Roach (libero) and Presley Blommers (setter).

DeRonde is a returning second team all-state selection after tallying 401 kills with a .307 kill efficiency a year ago. She also showed out in other parts of the game as she led the Indians with 210 digs and aces with 51 (87.7% serve efficiency) while finishing second with 28 blocks. She should be in line for a huge senior season.

Walker and Gordon were second team all-conference selections in 2020. Walker was DeRonde’s running mate on the outside with 192 kills to go with 178 digs, 14 blocks, and 26 aces. Gordon served as setter with 491 assists with 24 kills while also collecting 82 digs, seven blocks and 32 aces.

Thompson, Blanco and Ebelsheiser bring a good net presence back to the squad while the passing and defense of Krier, Gerard, Roach and Blommers will also be key. Blommers came on late to start 12 matches at setter and could be in a battle or potential rotation with Gordon for the starting setter.

“Our strengths are our height as I feel we are a strong blocking team, and we also have multiple weapons for attacks, led by one of the state's best all-around players in Faith DeRonde. Our passing has improved and we have already seen it make a difference during our pre-season team camps. Improved passing allows us to have all of our attackers available, with 3-to-4 options in each rally. We will be a tough serving team again and our offense is run by smart and competitive setters.”

With Oskaloosa figuring to have strengths in almost every aspect of their game, consistency from set to set will be the thing Comfort will be keeping an eye on this season as they hope to fight for a conference title after going 5-4 in league play in 2020.

“We tend to start off really well, then have a lull in set two, then get back after it in set three,” Comfort said. “We need to respect each of our opponents by playing our best volleyball every time we step on the court.”

Oskaloosa has several Saturday tournaments on the schedule against quality opponents to go along with the challenging Little Hawkeye Conference season that should test them and get them battle-tested come postseason time. Pella figures to be a tough foe along with Osky in the fight for the LHC this season as the Indians will have a lot of expectations for themselves.

“This team is full of experience and talent. This season, the mission will be to do everything we do with purpose. We are scheduled to play in challenging Saturday tournaments, as well as the ever-strong LHC schedule. Playing tough competition every match will prepare us for the postseason. As we saw last year after pushing the eventual state championship team (CR Xavier), we know we have what it takes to win a green banner and compete in the state tournament for a championship. We want to be that team this season. Each of the athletes in the program, all 30 girls, are working to become the best volleyball athletes and the best people they can possibly be every day. The overall development of every girl in the program is a big expectation.”