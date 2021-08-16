Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Dangerous offense should lead experienced Lady Dutch squad

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Posted by 
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWbvD_0bTNCgyU00
Pella returns four all-conference selections from a year ago. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — The Lady Dutch enjoyed a 23-12 season in Mallory Peterson’s first year in charge of the volleyball team at Pella. The girls in green lose four seniors but return a plethora of talent that has their eyes set a big season.

Returners for Pella include seniors Bailey Van Voorst, Anna Vander Waal, Ella Corbin, Meridith Rowe and junior Jasmine Namminga.

Van Voorst and Vander Waal were first team all-conference selections last season for the Lady Dutch. Van Voorst was one of the top hitters in the conference with 317 kills and a .188 kill efficiency. She also led defensively with a team-high 237 digs to go with 27 blocks and 32 aces. Vander Waal would set her up most of the time with 757 assists and 42 kills while she also held her own defensively with 169 digs, 19 blocks and 18 aces (94.1% serve efficiency).

Namminga and Corbin earned second team all-conference honors in 2020. Namminga was a solid middle hitter with 212 kills and a .218 kill efficiency but she would dominate the net defensively with 67 blocks. Corbin was another solid all-around player last year with 151 kills, 52 blocks, 98 digs and 26 aces.

Newcomers expected to crack the rotation include senior Avey Amelse and juniors Mia Warner and Katie Pollock.

The Lady Dutch should get a huge boost with Amelse transferring over from Pella Christian for her senior season. The former first team all-conference outside hitter did everything for the Eagles a year ago. Offensively, she led the team with 293 kills and a .191 kill efficiency. She would split time setting late in the year and finished with 90 assists as well. On defense, Amelse was second on the team with 171 digs with 21 blocks. She proved to be dangerous behind the line with a team-best 56 aces.

While Pella should possess plenty of offensive, they don’t return any defensive specialists. For the Lady Dutch to get to where they want to go, those newcomers on the backline will need to be solid defensive and with their first passes to get the ball to those dangerous hitters.

Once they get those balls to those hitters, expect Pella to score with anybody with several options and spots on the court to attack.

Pella was 7-2 in conference play last season as they hope to be vying for the top spot 2021 while Saturday tournaments should help them gain experience for the type of competition they will face in the postseason.

“The Little Hawkeye Conference will be strong at the top and give us some tough matches throughout regular season play,” Peterson said. “Oskaloosa will be a team in the conference we have our eyes on. We will see some bigger schools at tournaments in Urbandale and SEP. Those non-conference games will be key in preparing us for postseason play.”

Comments / 0

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
392
Followers
39
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Sports
City
Urbandale, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Pella, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Pella Christian#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy