Dangerous offense should lead experienced Lady Dutch squad

Pella returns four all-conference selections from a year ago. Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

PELLA — The Lady Dutch enjoyed a 23-12 season in Mallory Peterson’s first year in charge of the volleyball team at Pella. The girls in green lose four seniors but return a plethora of talent that has their eyes set a big season.

Returners for Pella include seniors Bailey Van Voorst, Anna Vander Waal, Ella Corbin, Meridith Rowe and junior Jasmine Namminga.

Van Voorst and Vander Waal were first team all-conference selections last season for the Lady Dutch. Van Voorst was one of the top hitters in the conference with 317 kills and a .188 kill efficiency. She also led defensively with a team-high 237 digs to go with 27 blocks and 32 aces. Vander Waal would set her up most of the time with 757 assists and 42 kills while she also held her own defensively with 169 digs, 19 blocks and 18 aces (94.1% serve efficiency).

Namminga and Corbin earned second team all-conference honors in 2020. Namminga was a solid middle hitter with 212 kills and a .218 kill efficiency but she would dominate the net defensively with 67 blocks. Corbin was another solid all-around player last year with 151 kills, 52 blocks, 98 digs and 26 aces.

Newcomers expected to crack the rotation include senior Avey Amelse and juniors Mia Warner and Katie Pollock.

The Lady Dutch should get a huge boost with Amelse transferring over from Pella Christian for her senior season. The former first team all-conference outside hitter did everything for the Eagles a year ago. Offensively, she led the team with 293 kills and a .191 kill efficiency. She would split time setting late in the year and finished with 90 assists as well. On defense, Amelse was second on the team with 171 digs with 21 blocks. She proved to be dangerous behind the line with a team-best 56 aces.

While Pella should possess plenty of offensive, they don’t return any defensive specialists. For the Lady Dutch to get to where they want to go, those newcomers on the backline will need to be solid defensive and with their first passes to get the ball to those dangerous hitters.

Once they get those balls to those hitters, expect Pella to score with anybody with several options and spots on the court to attack.

Pella was 7-2 in conference play last season as they hope to be vying for the top spot 2021 while Saturday tournaments should help them gain experience for the type of competition they will face in the postseason.

“The Little Hawkeye Conference will be strong at the top and give us some tough matches throughout regular season play,” Peterson said. “Oskaloosa will be a team in the conference we have our eyes on. We will see some bigger schools at tournaments in Urbandale and SEP. Those non-conference games will be key in preparing us for postseason play.”