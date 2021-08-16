Laurel's Big Fish

‘Home Town’ star says Laurel Little Theatre production of ‘Big Fish’ was ‘serendipitous’. When the Laurel Little Theatre chose “Big Fish” the musical as part of its 61st season, it had no intention of choosing an adaptation of a favorite film of HGTV’s “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier. And when the theater and the Napiers teamed up for a fundraising effort involving LLT’s production of “Big Fish,” it coincided perfectly with the wrapping of their first season of “Home Town Takeover” in Wetumpka, Ala., where the 2003 Tim Burton movie the musical is based on was filmed.