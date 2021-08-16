New Novel Eloquently Captures the Immigrant Experience in America Through the Lens of a Young Nigerian Man
CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Author and artist Bona Udeze has released "Just Arrived: A Different World," a compelling and emotionally resonant work of literary fiction that follows Nigerian-born Emeka as he makes his way in the United States after emigrating from Nigeria. Peppered with cultural touchpoints and reflections on contemporary social cruces, the novel paints a vivid portrait of life as an immigrant.
