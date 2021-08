Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Ben Sullivan will join Ime Udoka’s coaching staff with the Boston Celtics. After being hired by the Bucks organization in 2018, Sullivan helped coach the team to their first NBA championship win since the 1970-71 season. The six-foot-ten former international player also helped Milwaukee to finish 46-26 (.639) last season, ranking first in the Central Division and third overall in the Eastern Conference. He was nicknamed the team’s “shooting guru.” Prior to joining head coach Mike Budenholzer’s coaching staff, he was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks (2014-18) .