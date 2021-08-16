MDU Internet Services Showcases Latest in Online Connectivity, Building Security and Resident Entertainment at InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) recently announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of senior secured notes. The Company priced the offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.650% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.650% senior secured notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”, and together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022 for the 2026 Notes and on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2022 for the 2032 Notes. The 2026 Notes will mature on September 1, 2026 and the 2032 Notes will mature on January 15, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes offering is expected to close on August 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.