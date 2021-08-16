Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MDU Internet Services Showcases Latest in Online Connectivity, Building Security and Resident Entertainment at InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference

Times Union
 4 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. MDU Internet Services, a full-service provider of internet services and solutions, is set to demonstrate the latest advances in network connectivity, resident security and in-room entertainment for the senior living industry as an official exhibitor of the InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference. Taking place August 18 at the Westin Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, the conference will see MDU Internet Services provide up-to-date insight into how senior housing operators can cater to today’s resident demands for high-speed internet access as well ensure that that expectations for enhanced community safety and entertainment are fully met.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Wireless Internet#Security Camera#Prweb#Westin#Directv#Dish Network#Hotel Internet Services#Llc#Iptv Vod Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
HealthMiddletown Press

Kajeet Launches Connected Health, Enabling the Delivery of Secure and Reliable Remote Health Services

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Health™. A comprehensive IoT solution, Connected Health enables the successful delivery of telemedicine services while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.
InternetTidbits

Speedify Bonds Multiple Internet Connections for Speed and Reliability

Are there times when you have various possible Internet connections—Wi-Fi, DSL, satellite, cellular—none of which are particularly fast or reliable? That isn’t a problem I have these days, so I haven’t tested Speedify, but I find it a sufficiently compelling idea that I wanted to mention it briefly. In essence,...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Need for strong internet connection keeps Brits indoors

Just as the UK government stumbled into a row as to whether workers who don’t need to travel to the office should actually do so, even after proving over the past 18 months or so that their internet connections enable them to be productive at home, research commissioned by operator Three has revealed the challenges of working from home.
Tiburon, CAMarin Independent Journal

Tiburon looks to improve internet connectivity

Tiburon has hired a consulting firm to help improve broadband internet connection on the peninsula. The Town Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to authorize a $93,750 contract for Denver-based Magellan Advisors. The town will pay the firm with funds from the $2.1 million it expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.
InternetTechSpot

Google and Facebook are building a subsea cable system that will boost Internet connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region

In brief: Two of the world’s largest tech companies are joining forces to create a new subsea cable that will boost Internet capacity, redundancy and reliability in the Asia-Pacific region. Facebook said the Apricot cable system will initially have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second and is part of an ongoing effort to better serve the more than 3.5 billion people that use its services each month.
House Rentyieldpro.com

Residents crave (internet) connection

Apartment renters are increasingly picky about the internet in their homes. A growing number won’t live where they can’t get good service. Until recently, property managers didn’t have to worry about the internet service at their properties. Residents arranged their own internet connections. Whether the service was fast or slow—or...
InternetCoast News

Cox helps people connect to the internet through federal program

Just in time for back to school, Cox Communications is working with local schools and libraries to help provide internet service through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to help people get connected. The ECF program is open to students, educational staff and library patrons who would otherwise lack...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes Offering

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) recently announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of senior secured notes. The Company priced the offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.650% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.650% senior secured notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”, and together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022 for the 2026 Notes and on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2022 for the 2032 Notes. The 2026 Notes will mature on September 1, 2026 and the 2032 Notes will mature on January 15, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes offering is expected to close on August 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Technologycisco.com

5G and Its Spectrum Implications: The Road to Faster Digital Transformation

In my previous blog Deconstructing the 5G opportunity for Cisco Partners, I describe what 5G will bring to Cisco Partners and its customers, and the great opportunity it represents. In this blog, I’ll discuss the complexity of the electromagnetic spectrum and how some countries are at the forefront of allowing enterprises to allocate spectrum real estate to provide private 5G networks.
Technologyaithority.com

Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for Customers

ServiceNow (NOW) announced that Telia Company, a multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator, will standardize its service operations on the Now Platform. Telia Company, the leading operator in the Nordic and Baltics, is expanding its work with ServiceNow to create workflows that streamline service management processes and enable proactive customer service. More than ever, people rely on their service providers for reliable, fast Internet to stay connected to the world. To maintain services, build trust, and rise above the competition, Telia’s work with ServiceNow helps to deliver even better experiences for customers and employees, while reducing costs.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Cloud Solutions Factory Offerings With Click to Run

New offerings will support businesses to build or optimize critical cloud resources on AWS. Tech Data, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run™ solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.
HealthTimes Union

ContinuumCloud Releases New Industry Report on the Evolving Role of Technology across the Behavioral Health and Human Services Industry

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud has just released a new report on the state of technology at behavioral health and human services organizations. As the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for this industry, ContinuumCloud is committed to researching the unique operational challenges that these organizations face in order to provide tailored solutions. The results, which encompass responses from more than 350 human services leaders across the nation, reveal just how integral technology has become in shaping both the employee experience and the client experience.
BusinessTimes Union

Service Express Earns a Place on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

The Leader in Global Data Center Solutions Celebrates Year 13 on Prestigious List With Double-Digit Growth. Service Express has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2021, marking 13 years. This list is ranked according to revenue growth over the last three years and recognizes the most successful independent businesses within the American economy. Service Express has been featured alongside many other well-known companies, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and others.
Real EstateTimes Union

Inmobi Properties Partners With Side, Offering Buyers and Sellers an Unbeatable Combination of High-quality Service, Local Expertise, and World-class Tech.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Roberto Mercado today announced Inmobi Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Inmobi Properties, a team with expertise in multiple market sectors, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Ocean City, MDHotel Online

Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort Adopts Latest in Personalized In-Room Entertainment and Guest Service With BeyondTV by Hotel Internet Services

Maryland resort leverages technology purpose-built for hotels to provide guests with seamless access to personal streaming content and hotel information on guestroom televisions. OCEAN CITY, Md. — August 10, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy