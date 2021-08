JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — August 9, 2021 — I was reminded of a great personal story as I drove my son back to his army base this past week. It was also an incredible parental teaching moment from 15 years ago this week. In 2006, Israel fought a war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war lasted over a month. Nearly 200 Israelis died and thousands were injured. Thousands of rockets were fired at Israel. There was vast destruction across northern Israel, and the army had more or less closed it as a war zone, even though many continued to live in their homes. The Galilee is beautiful and lush, a popular destination for Israelis to go on vacation. But that summer all vacations were cancelled. Many hotels became a respite for the soldiers.