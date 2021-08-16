Vote Equality Van Coming to Valley City August 27
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release by Sharon Buhr and the VCSU community campus group known as What In The World is Going On?. “The VOTE EQUALITY VAN will be here in Valley City on Friday, August 27 from 3-5 pm! It will made a 2-hour stop at the north end of the VCSU walk bridge which is right across the street to the south of Connect Church…at 4th Street South East and Central Avenue.www.newsdakota.com
