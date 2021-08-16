Cancel
You Should Only Shop for Shoes at the End of the Day, According to a Podiatrist

When it comes to shopping for new shoes, always consider price, style, and fit. While each quality is subjective (depending on your budget, fashion sense, and size), let's focus on comfort. According to Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatrist and the founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City, the very best way to find shoes that fit—not just in the store but long after you buy them—is to try on at the end of the day.

