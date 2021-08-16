Cancel
iboss Expands CASB Functionality and Security Abilities on iboss Cloud Platform

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced the general availability of three new features that have been added to the iboss Cloud Platform: API Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Advanced CASB controls and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). These latest enhancements continue to expand the CASB functionality, security, and data leakage protection abilities available on the iboss platform.

