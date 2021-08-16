Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 teasers reveal a trio of big changes

By Eric Abent
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXJuZ_0bTNBbWe00

There’s a new update on the way to Cyberpunk 2077, but before the full patch notes arrive, CD Projekt Red is giving us a sneak peek at a few of the update’s new features. Specifically, we’re getting a glimpse at three changes that will be included in the version 1.3 update, and at least a couple of them have some pretty big implications for gameplay.

As it usually does with these sneak peeks, CD Projekt Red revealed them in an in-universe blog post that emulates a news report from N54 News. The company also provided brief YouTube videos that show off each new feature in action, comparing those features to the way things are in the current version of the game.

First off, CD Projekt Red has revealed that we’re getting a new minimap in the 1.3 update. While the minimap doesn’t look different while players are on foot, it will zoom out and put the player indicator off-center when driving a car. This, in turn, allows players to see more of the route ahead while they’re driving, giving them more time to anticipate upcoming twists and turns.

The second new feature is a change to a rather infamous story sequence that takes place at the Clouds brothel early on in the game. Without putting too fine a point on things, it should be clearer now which person you’re choosing to spend time with when you visit. You can see more in the clip embedded above.

Finally, we have a big change that makes it easier for players to respec their perks. As previewed in the video above, players no longer need to purchase a Tabula e-Rasa shard to respec their perks; instead, they just need to spend some in-game cash to do so. This should make respecing not only easier but less expensive as well.

That’s all that was revealed about Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.3 today, but the appearance of these teasers should mean that the full patch isn’t very far off. We’ll let you know when CD Projekt Red unleashes the complete patch notes for update 1.3, so stay tuned for that.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Rasa#Shard#Projekt Red#N54 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Changes Detailed in New Post

Game company CD Projekt RED has recently detailed the three big changes coming to video game Cyberpunk 2077 in patch 1.3. The first change in upcoming patch 1.3 is an improvement to the GPS feature. The patch will finally make the GPS more zoomed-out compared to the previous version. It will be much easier to drive around Night City and traveling to mission objectives will be faster. This is a very important change for those who want to finish their quests without having to go to locations that the previous GPS could not pinpoint exactly.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 – Patch 1.3 Will Zoom Out GPS Mini-map, Add Perk Respec Option

CD Projekt RED has begun teasing its next big patch for Cyberpunk 2077 with a few highly sought-after features detailed. Those annoyed by the mini-map and how zoomed in it is will finally get some relief – patch 1.3 will adjust the distance, giving you a much wider view of the surrounding area while driving. A change is also being made to the Clouds mission to make it clearer who the player chooses.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Brief New Teaser

Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have revealed a new teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is slated to be the latest installment in the long-running first-person shooter series. Much like the teaser that was released yesterday evening, the footage in question doesn't show us too much of what the game will have in store, but it does serve as an interesting tone piece.
Video Gamesvgr.com

CD Projekt Red Reveals First Look at Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red made their first announcement about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3; the game’s third major update. Full patch notes have yet to be released, but the studio has released a first look video showcasing graphical and gameplay improvements, as well as some rough details about the key features in Patch 1.3.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Adds Minimap Zoom Out, Reset Perks Menu Perks

After a long silence, CD Projekt RED teased a preview of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 in a blog post that appeared this afternoon. The post is written from the perspective of a Night City resident, so the features aren’t quite spelled out as you’d expect, but the first video clearly shows a minimap zoom out feature coming with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Major Updates to Anticipated Cyberpunk Game “The Last Night”

Raw Fury will part ways with Old Tales, who are producing the game Last Night. If the game sounds familiar, it’s because Last Night is the cyberpunk game that made a big splash during its initial trailer debut in Microsoft’s E3 2017 presentation. The Last Night’s trailer showcased a gorgeous...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Brings GPS Fixes, Respec, and More

Looks like your trip to Night City will be coming with some much anticipated fixes, as Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 is out, and it brings GPS fixes, Respecing, and more stuff that’s going to help in fixing the games numerous problems. As featured in the latest post from the official...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Masked Singer US reveals big change coming in season 6

The Masked Singer US is set for a bit of a change-up in the upcoming sixth season. The hit show is due to return to screens next month, with the first costumes for the season already beginning to be unveiled. As speculation mounts over who is behind the masks, the...
Video Gamessrdtf.org

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Incoming, First DLC on the Way as Well

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has finally shared an update on the upcoming Patch 1.3 after months of silence. The game is expected to get this major patch soon, which will bring new features and improvements to the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will also get its first downloadable content (DLC) soon that will add more content to the game released in December 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 did not have a great launch in terms of player satisfaction as it was plagued by bugs and glitches.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cyberpunk 2077 announces Patch 1.3: GPS improvements and more news

CD Projekt RED has begun previewing some of the new features planned for Cyberpunk 2077 on the occasion of the Patch 1.3. Starting at 6:00 PM (CEST) of this Tuesday, August 17, players will be able to connect with the official channel of Twitch from the Polish firm to see in detail all the news that they have prepared for this new update of the game. For now, we know there will be minimap improvements, the GPS displayed on the screen.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 introduces a working minimap, finally

CD Projekt Red is pushing out another new patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and this time the studio has fixed the game’s long-broken minimap. It’s been eight long months since Cyberpunk 2077 launched, and in that time we’ve seen the developer make some fairly significant changes to the game via a series of staggered updates.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Includes Free DLC, Features Massive Changelog

Cyberpunk 2077’s been on a long road to recovery since its disastrous launch in December, but CD Projekt RED is hoping to continue making slow but steady progress. The game returned to the PlayStation Store after months of being delisted in late June, but there’s still plenty that needs to be fixed. Recently, the RPG’s next major patch was teased, and now the Polish developer has provided full details on what it will include.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

CD Projekt Red Has Partially Detailed Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Update

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update is on the way and developers CD Projekt Red have given us an idea of what to expect. Cyberpunk 2077, in case you were fortunate enough to miss the kerfuffle, was launched in a less than perfect state. While there were a few bugs on other platforms (our experience was relatively unhindered) it was the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions that were most problematic. They suffered from performance issues, so much so that, until recently, the Playstation 4 version of this futuristic action RPG was removed from Sony’s online store.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and patch 1.3 details coming in dev stream tomorrow

The first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC details will drop in a CD Projekt Red stream tomorrow, which will also include more details on the game's next big update. The studio's first episode of Redstreams will begin on Tuesday, August 16 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST, featuring appearances from Cyberpunk 2077's community and design teams. In a brief video teaser for the stream, senior community manager Kirar Tverskaya says "we'll be talking live about some new and exciting changes to Cyberpunk 2077 which are coming with Patch 1.3, as well as the very first DLCs for the game!"
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Adds Free DLC, Very Long List of Updates, Fixes

The CD Projekt RED marketing article confirming Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 is on its way wasn't very impressive, but at least the full list of fixes, updates, and tweaks headed to the RPG is a lot more comprehensive. The headline addition is the very first bit of free DLC, which takes the form of some new cosmetic items to equip. Alongside them will be a very long list of improvements to the overall game as well as fixes for glitches within quests and gigs.
Video GamesGamespot

Cyberpunk 2077's First Free DLC Is Purely Cosmetic, More Add-Ons Coming Later

Developer CD Projekt Red has pulled back the curtain on Cyberpunk 2077's first batch of free DLC, but they're not as substantial as you might expect. During a Twitch livestream, several CDPR employees broke down what's new inside the third-person shooter's latest update. Alongside discussing the changes in Patch 1.3, the studio showcased the four new pieces of content: two jackets, one car, and an alternative outfit for Johnny Silverhand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy