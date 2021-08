Alex Verdugo has been a bright spot in a tough Red Sox August. It’s been no secret around baseball that the second half of the season hasn’t been kind to the Boston Red Sox. In the 31 games after the All-Star break, Boston has limped to a 14-17 record, and relinquished their hold on the AL East to the Tampa Bay Rays, falling five full games behind. Since the start of August, and after the book was closed on yesterday’s doubleheader sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, Boston sits at 6-10 for the month and it appears the biggest fears of Red Sox Nation are coming true.