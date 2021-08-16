Cancel
Afghanistan

Red Cross Estimates Thousands of Afghans Wounded in Fighting Amid Taliban Takeover

Thousands of Afghans were wounded in fighting amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as the group seized the country's capital of Kabul on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The violence comes before U.S. troops were scheduled to withdraw at the end of the month, ending 20 years of involvement. In some Afghan provinces and bases, security forces and politicians handed over control to the Taliban without a fight.

On Monday, at least seven people died, U.S. officials said, as thousands of Afghans arrived at Kabul's main airport, with many hoping to flee the Taliban's rule. When a military jet was taking off, some desperately held onto the plane and fell to their deaths.

"The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Some Afghans are trying to escape through the country's border crossings, but they're now under Taliban control.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The crowds came at Kabul's airport while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of 5 million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government. There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Security forces and politicians that handed over their provinces and bases without a fight likely believed the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban.

As the U.S. military and others continued evacuation flights, Afghans swarmed over the international airport's tarmac. Some climbed into aircraft parked on the taxiway, while others dangled precariously off a jet bridge.

U.S. troops took positions to guard the active runway, but the crowd stormed past them and their armored vehicles. Gunshots rang out. As one U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III tried to take off, a helicopter did low runs in front of it to try to drive people off the runway.

Videos showed a group of Afghans hanging onto the plane just before takeoff and several falling through the air as the airplane rapidly gained altitude over the city.

Senior American military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, told AP that the chaos left seven dead, including several who fell from the flight. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said U.S. forces killed two people he described as carrying weapons in the melee. He said 1,000 more U.S. troops would be deployed to secure the airfield and back up the 2,500 already there.

All flights at the airport—military and civilian—were halted until Afghan civilians can be cleared from the runway, Kirby added.

Late Monday night, hundreds of people remained trapped between American forces trying to push them out of the airport and Taliban forces trying to keep them in, witnesses said. An AP journalist also saw what appeared to be an airstrike target two vehicles near the airport.

More than 300 people were evacuated aboard a Turkish Airlines flight after Turkish soldiers cleared the runway. Senol Celik, who identified himself as a Turkish Embassy employee, said people "threw themselves in front of the plane."

"They wanted to board the plane. They wanted to escape Afghanistan," he said. "We were afraid that the plane would return and that we would enter that chaos. We were sad for those people."

Shafi Arifi, who had a ticket to travel to Uzbekistan on Sunday, was unable to board his plane because it was packed with people who had raced across the tarmac and climbed aboard, with no police or airport staff in sight.

"There was no room for us to stand," said the 24-year-old. "Children were crying, women were shouting, young and old men were so angry and upset, no one could hear each other. There was no oxygen to breathe."

After a woman fainted and was carried off the plane, Arifi gave up and returned home.

Rakhmatula Kuyash left Afghanistan through a land border crossing.

"I'm lost and I don't know what to do," said Kuyash, who crossed into Uzbekistan on Sunday after leaving his children and relatives in Afghanistan. "I left everything behind."

Others were not so lucky. Uzbekistan air defenses shot down an Afghan military aircraft that tried to enter the country without permission. The two pilots were reportedly injured and in custody.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani, who earlier left the country, faced Russian allegations he fled Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash. His whereabouts remained unclear.

The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to help with the evacuation. Other Western countries also closed their missions and were flying out staff and their citizens.

In interviews with U.S. television networks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan blamed the Afghan military for the Taliban's rapid takeover, saying it lacked the will to fight.

However, the ease with which the Taliban took control goes beyond military prowess, the Texas-based private intelligence firm Stratfor wrote.

"The speed of the Taliban's final advance suggests less military dominance than effective political insurgency coupled with an incohesive Afghan political system and security force struggling with flagging morale," it said.

The Taliban offensive through the country stunned American officials. Just days before the insurgents entered Kabul with little if any resistance, a U.S. military assessment predicted it could take months for the capital to fall.

The rout threatened to erase 20 years of Western efforts to remake Afghanistan that saw tens of thousands of Afghans killed as well as more than 3,500 U.S. and allied troops. The initial invasion in 2001 drove the Taliban from power and scattered al-Qaida, which had planned the 9/11 attacks while being sheltered in Afghanistan.

Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes and suspected criminals faced amputation or public execution. The insurgents have sought to project greater moderation in recent years, but many Afghans remain skeptical.

Journalists so far have been able to work, though Taliban militants visited the private satellite channel Tolo TV looking for "government-issued weapons," said station owner Saad Mohsini. Some militants put on Afghan military uniforms and began doing patrols, arresting suspected robbers.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Refugees, separately described interactions with the Taliban as "relatively positive."

On Monday, Nillan, a 27-year-old resident of Kabul who asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of reprisals, said she did not see a single woman out on the streets during a 15-minute drive, "only men and boys."

"It feels like time has stopped. Everything's changed," she told AP. "It feels like our life and our future has ended."

