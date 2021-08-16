Cancel
A Battle for the Throne Brings an Age-Old Legacy to Light in Captivating New Fantasy Novel

 4 days ago

KAJANG, Malaysia (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Author M. A. Frost has released “The Freelancers: The Black Shield and the Red Fortune,” an absorbing and intricate high fantasy novel in which warring factions vie for power and control. Cunning mercenaries of varying allegiances and wizards practicing forbidden sorcery provide aid to each side; however, their strength and skill are compromised by the existence of ancient magical swords, which only reveal themselves to wielders of their choosing.

