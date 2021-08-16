Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Advantage Engineers Announces New Vice President of Telecom in the East Region

Times Union
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Advantage Engineers, a nationwide engineering and consulting firm providing turnkey professional services for wireless, fiber, and broadband infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that Iris Troiano has been named Vice President of Telecom in the East Region. Advantage Engineers, a Network Connex company, supports macro tower, DAS, and small cell deployments along with fiber optic and broadband network designs.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom Companies#Data Infrastructure#Fiber Optics#Columbia#Prweb#Das#Commscope#Product Line Management#Strategy Technology#Synergy#Instagram#Ae#Fiber Data Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessWashington Technology

Ultisat hires pair of new vice presidents

The U.S. subsidiary of Australia-headquartered satellite communications company Speedcast has hired a pair of vice presidents to steer the technology and business development functions. Richard Koucheravy has joined Ultisat as vice president of business development to drive growth in new markets, while Tom Holman was named VP of systems engineering...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

CRG Announces Ciere Boatright as Vice President of Real Estate and Community Development

CRG, the real estate development and investment arm of Chicago-based Clayco, has hired Ciere Boatright as vice president of real estate and community development. Boatright will help oversee planning and development of CRG’s high-impact real estate projects, including securing land entitlements and public and private financing, negotiating terms of agreements with government, working closely and engaging with community organizations, developing feasibility studies, and contributing to the full scope of CRG’s real estate development efforts.
EconomyTimes Union

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
Businessaithority.com

COMSovereign Completes the Acquisition of the Majority of Outstanding Shares of Saguna Networks Ltd, Entering the 5G Mobile Edge Computing Cloud Market

Technology Development, Integration and Pre-Sales Activities Already Generating Strong Global Demand. COMSovereign Holding Corp, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the majority of outstanding shares of SAGUNA Networks LTD (“SAGUNA”), the premier Multi-Access Edge Computing (“MEC”) cloud software developer, significantly expanding its software technology offerings powering 5G wireless networks.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Announces $4.7M Channel Partner Contract

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a contract valued at up to $4.7 million with a channel partner to supply new releases to messaging application software for a U.S. tier-one mobile network operator.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Kamran Cheema Joins Akoustis As Vice President Of Engineering

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) - Get Report ("Akoustis" or the "Company"), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has appointed Kamran Cheema as Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Cheema brings a wealth of RF experience in product design, manufacturing, technology development, program management and quality management with over 25 years of experience in micro-acoustic technology.
Businessdallassun.com

The OneMind Smart City Solution is Deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies in Dubai and Singapore

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies subsidiary is being deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services (OBS) and Dell Technologies (DELL).
Newark, NJnjbmagazine.com

Maya Curry Appointed Newark Regional Business Partnership Vice President

Newark Regional Business Partnership (NRBP) Board Chair Calvin R. Ledford, Jr. announced that Maya Curry has been named vice president, Communications and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion effective immediately. “The board of directors recognizes Maya’s increasing contributions to NRBP’s success, appreciates her talents and heartily endorses her promotion,” said Ledford who...
Environmenttctmagazine.com

Stratasys announces Rosa Coblens as Vice President of Sustainability

Stratasys has outlined its commitment to climate action and social impact with the appointment of a VP of Sustainability and the setting of four UN Sustainable Development Goals. It comes a couple of weeks after the company was announced as a founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association...
Las Vegas, NVbusinesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Enterprise Bank & Trust announces regional presidents

Jeff Friesen has been named president of Enterprise Bank & Trust’s Southwest Region. Friesen oversees current clients’ business and personal banking needs in Arizona, Albuquerque and Las Vegas markets. Friesen leads the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate lending groups, as well as all tax credit finance, including new markets tax credit and historical tax credits.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Centene names new senior vice president, Medicare CEO

Centene appointed Rich Fisher as senior vice president and Medicare CEO. Mr. Fisher was Centene's Medicare CFO before taking the new position, according to the Aug. 16 announcement. In the new role, Mr. Fisher will lead strategy, development, sales and operations within Centene's Medicare arm.
BusinessTimes Union

Reinvent Telecom Grows Engineering & Partner Success Teams

New Talent Strengthens Technology, Network and Support Services. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that it has expanded its team of experienced professionals to support the rapid growth of its white-label reseller partner program. Additions include new talent in partner success, accounting and engineering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy