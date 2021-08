Mojo Media Labs Ranks No. 2752 on the 2021 Inc 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Private Businesses in America. The annually released Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, a list which has previously included Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, and others. Despite the potential setbacks that 2020 could have brought, Mojo Media Labs exhibited enough accelerated growth to place itself in rare company for the third year in a row.