Enzymedica Launches Gut Motility™, a New Artichoke and Ginger-Based Formula That Uniquely Offers Support for Healthier GI Motility, Gastric Emptying and Digestion

We know green tea is great for us, but now a new study has found that it can be a lifesaver, especially for diabetics. The study reveals that drinking four or more cups of green tea along with two cups of coffee (or more) can lower the risk of death among diabetics by 63 percent. While that’s a lot of caffeine, the study also found that it wasn’t the caffeine that was the active ingredient that made the results so striking. Rather, the antioxidants in the tea, combined with coffee throughout the day, are what made the difference.