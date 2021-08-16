Enzymedica Launches Gut Motility™, a New Artichoke and Ginger-Based Formula That Uniquely Offers Support for Healthier GI Motility, Gastric Emptying and Digestion
VENICE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Numerous factors can lead to the bloating and discomfort associated with a sluggish bowel and slow transit times, but consumers often struggle to find a more natural solution that isn’t addictive and actually works. Enzymedica, a leading digestive health and wellness company that produces natural supplements, announced today the release of its new vegan digestive support supplement that is a more natural, effective, gentle, and nonaddictive option - Gut Motility™. This plant-based supplement offers multiple benefits to promote healthier gastrointestinal (GI) motility and gastric emptying without the side effects of dependency.*www.timesunion.com
