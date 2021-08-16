Taliban Takeover Raises Questions About The National Security Threat To The U.S.
The Taliban takeover has raised a new set of questions about the national security threat to the U.S. The last time it was in power, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban hosted Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaida movement. Bin Laden, of course, is gone, but al-Qaida still has a presence inside Afghanistan. So will the Taliban allow other extremist groups to operate there? To find out, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.www.wfae.org
Comments / 0