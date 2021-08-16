Will Vision Be Back In The MCU? Here's What Paul Bettany Says

Marvel’s latest series on Disney+ is more of a remix album, playing with the elements you recognize, to show different outcomes with much of the same structure. In the case of the anthology series' first episode, “What If ... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger,” it’s about imaging Hayley Atwell’s Agent Peggy Carter as the one who gets the super serum that creates Captain America, and not Steve Rogers. A simple choice during a pivotal moment taken from “Captain America: The First Avenger” makes a whole dimension difference, and Peggy Carter gets the injection, the strength. It’s up to her to smash against the forces of HYDRA, who are themselves being led by the villain appropriately named Red Skull. Rogers, on the other hand, is still the “skinny kid from Brooklyn,” but he gets his own massive power later on with the help of Stark's ingenuity.