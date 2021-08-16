Will Vision Be Back In The MCU? Here's What Paul Bettany Says
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe's last movie being a prequel for a character that has died, and the next movie being an origin story for an entirely new character, it's even more of a mystery than usual what the future holds for many of our favorite characters from the first three phases of the MCU. One of the biggest question marks surrounds Vision, who is still technically dead, except, maybe not. So will Paul Bettany be returning to the franchise? At this point it doesn't appear he's aware of any plans to bring him back, but he's not counting out the possibility.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0