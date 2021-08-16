Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hotel Transylvania 4 to Skip Theaters, Stream on Amazon Prime (Report)

By Dave Nemetz
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOdQF_0bTNATWL00

The Hotel Transylvania franchise is booking a trip to Amazon Prime: The upcoming fourth movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will skip a theatrical release and premiere on the streamer instead , our sister site Variety is reporting.

Amazon and producers Sony Pictures Animation are nearing a $100 million deal for the global streaming rights to the animated film, which was originally set to hit theaters Oct. 1. (There’s no word yet on when the film will debut on Amazon Prime.) Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid spread of the delta variant, studios are rethinking theatrical rollouts once again. The Hotel Transylvania franchise’s kid-friendly focus is a factor as well: COVID vaccines are not yet approved for children under 12, and New York City has enacted a vaccine mandate for indoor venues like movie theaters, with several more cities expected to follow soon.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is being billed as the final installment in the popular franchise, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide so far. In the fourth film, Dracula and his monster pals are transformed into humans, while human Johnny is transformed into a dragon. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Molly Shannon, Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher and David Spade all return to reprise their roles, with Brian Hull replacing Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula and Brad Abrell replacing Kevin James as the voice of Frankenstein.

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
David Spade
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Hotel Transylvania 4#Skip Theaters#Sony Pictures Animation#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Related
ComicsTVLine

Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime. The nine-part series premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down...
TV SeriesTVLine

Never Have I Ever Renewed for Season 3

Never Have I Ever… gotten a Season 3 until now! Netflix has renewed the coming-of-age comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the streamer announced as part of its presentation during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar,...
TV SeriesTVLine

Hacks: 7 Things We Want to See In Season 2 (and Beyond)

Any time TV icon Jean Smart graces our screens, you can count that we’re not only watching, but are beyond transfixed. As such, one can imagine our sheer joy when HBO Max announced the renewal of Hacks in June. While we anxiously await the biting comedy’s return (premiere date TBD),...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Five series premiering this week on Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video

Like every week, all streaming platforms They expand their catalog with proposals that seek to catch viewers. In times where the series marathon is more than installed, Netflix, Disney+ Y Amazon prime they bet on short and original seasons to keep their users on the lookout for new content. Here we present the premieres of the week most relevant.
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in August

August, what a concept. It's the end of summer, it's insanely hot, and I know I certainly don't have the energy to do anything but park myself in front of a TV. If you're anything like me, let me tell you what's worth watching on Hulu this month: On Aug. 18, Nicole Kidman will do another crazy accent and wear another crazy wig when her new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers premieres, and on Aug. 31, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will investigate a murder when their new comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, premieres. Also, Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma, premiered on Aug. 9.
ComicsComicBook

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time had to run into a number of big roadblocks when it came to its release in Japanese theaters, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic which made going to the movies quite the difficult task, but the day has finally arrived when fans in North America, and around the world, can watch the movie on Amazon Prime. With the Rebuild of Evangelion film series retelling the story of Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots working for NERV to defeat the extraterrestrial threats known as the angels, this final film doesn't hold anything back.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy