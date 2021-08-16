Black Men in White Coats: Physicians share their stories

Culture Care offers Californians virtual access to culturally-sensitive doctors who speak our language. When Dr. Joy Cooper, an OB-GYN at Oakland’s Highland Hospital isn’t conducting examinations or delivering babies, she’s fielding calls from patients through Culture Care, a telemedicine service she created to connect Black women virtually with Black doctors. The idea for the California-based company came about after Cooper and co-founder Dr. Monique Smith recognized that they had easier access to a network of Black medical professionals, including each other, than the average person of color did. When Smith was with child, Cooper, her longtime friend, was instrumental in helping her through complications. “She could literally text me night and day and that made her feel safer during her pregnancy,” Cooper says. When they both had questions about their children’s health, a pediatrician was just a friendly phone call away.