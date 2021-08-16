Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Black Men in White Coats: Physicians share their stories

AMA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of AMA Moving Medicine, guests share their stories as black physicians and discuss the importance of increasing diversity in medicine. Clyde Yancy, MD, vice dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. William McDade, MD, PhD, former AMA Trustee, anesthesiologist and chief...

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Person#Internal Medicine#Racial Injustice#Black Men#Ama Moving Medicine#Md#Ama Trustee#Mas#Mph#Ama Board Of Trustees#Spotify#Jama Cardiology#Journal#The Jama Network#The Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Health ServicesEssence

Good Health Happens When Black Physicians Are On Board

Culture Care offers Californians virtual access to culturally-sensitive doctors who speak our language. When Dr. Joy Cooper, an OB-GYN at Oakland’s Highland Hospital isn’t conducting examinations or delivering babies, she’s fielding calls from patients through Culture Care, a telemedicine service she created to connect Black women virtually with Black doctors. The idea for the California-based company came about after Cooper and co-founder Dr. Monique Smith recognized that they had easier access to a network of Black medical professionals, including each other, than the average person of color did. When Smith was with child, Cooper, her longtime friend, was instrumental in helping her through complications. “She could literally text me night and day and that made her feel safer during her pregnancy,” Cooper says. When they both had questions about their children’s health, a pediatrician was just a friendly phone call away.
Societycornell.edu

First-Year Medical Students Don White Coats During Historic Year

As a child, Noelle Desir, 23, suffered from severe eczema. She and her family tried everything to bring the skin condition under control, but without insurance, all they could do was visit the emergency room when she had a flare-up. Finally at age 12, her father, an immigrant from Haiti, got health coverage through his job, making it possible for her to see a dermatologist. To Desir’s surprise, the doctor was Black and female, like her.
HealthPosted by
Black Enterprise

27-Year-Old Black Woman Launches Virtual Women’s Health Clinic to Help Break Disparities

Crystal Adesanya used her own personal experience of self-diagnosing herself to launch Kiira Health, a 24-7 virtual health clinic for women. After Adesanya self-diagnosed herself with over-the-counter drugs and ended up in the ER, she realized that something needed to change. Now, the 27-year-old Nigerian American is motivated to prevent other women from experiencing the horrors she faced.
Women's HealthMeridian Star

How women in white coats changed the world of medicine

Nobody'd better ever tell you that you can't. It would be like instructing you to at least try. It's like waving a 10-foot-tall neon flag that says "DO IT," right in your face. When you're told you can't, you just double down and make it happen and in the new book "Women in White Coats" by Olivia Campbell, that kind of thing opens doors.
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

White Coat Ceremony Welcomes Future MDs to the RSOM

Incoming students reflect on the pandemic and entering the field. STONY BROOK, NY, August 17, 2021 – The Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University welcomed its incoming 2021 class at the annual White Coat Ceremony on August 15. A total of 136 students for the first time donned their white coats and took the Hippocratic Oath at a ceremony in the Staller Center. They begin their medical training during a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the school.
Healthupenn.edu

Patient preferences do not explain racial disparities in opioid prescribing

Why are Black patients less likely than white patients to be prescribed opioids for acute pain in the emergency department? While many theories have been put forward—ranging from racial differences in patients’ pain management preferences to providers’ false beliefs in biological differences between racial groups—the specific mechanisms underpinning these disparities are unclear.
Public HealthAMA

Jordan Tralins works to address young adults' vaccine hesitancy

Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with with with Jordan Tralins (@JTralins), a rising junior at Cornell University and founder of the COVID Campus Coalition, about her work to address vaccine hesitancy among young adults.
Healthhealio.com

Newly formed ASCO Young Investigator Award designed to advance Latinas in academia

Narjust Duma, MD, and Gladys I. Rodriguez, MD, brought to formation ASCO’s first Young Investigators Award for Latinas, an effort driven by their passion to retain and elevate Latin/Hispanic women in academic oncology. Rebecca Shulman, MD, a radiation oncology resident at Fox Chase Cancer Center, received the first award, presented...
ScienceAMA

Health systems science skills must survive transition to residency

Although medical schools have little room in their curricula for new topics, just about everybody in medical education appreciates the value of health systems science (HSS) in the training of future physicians. Health systems science is the study of how health care is delivered, how health care professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery. It means smarter decision-making, better care for patients and lower costs.
Societylegalnews.com

ABA event to look at 'How Black Struggle Shaped White America'

The American Bar Association will present the webinar “Red, White & Black: Reflections on How Black Struggle Shaped White America” on Tuesday, Sept. 7, beginning at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. This event provides a timely discussion on how Black struggle has shaped America and the American legal tradition throughout this...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 1

Community Policy