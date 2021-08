Naomi Osaka's path in the Cincinnati Masters 1000 ends in the Round of 16. The Japanese champion gave up, suffering the comeback of the Swiss Jil Teichmann, and was the protagonist of the result of the day. An unexpected defeat, but up to a certain point, with Osaka in the last days (and months) protagonists more for the facts off the pitch than for those inside, as evidenced by the recent quarrel with a journalist and his problem with the media.