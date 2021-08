San Francisco is in the midst of a surge, but this time around we know how to contain the virus — testing, isolation, masking, and vaccinations now. After weeks of none, or very few positives, at the testing sites at 24th and Capp and Alabama street, doctors saw positives shoot up starting last week – with positivity rates ranging from 5 to 9 percent. Citywide, positivity rates are at 4.8 percent and 7.6 percent among Latinx residents.