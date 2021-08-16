Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Unrivaled Brands To Acquire People's First Choice In $60M Deal, Expands California Cannabis Retail Footprint

By Maureen Meehan
 4 days ago
Unrivaled Brands, Inc., (OTCQX:UNRV), a multi-state cannabis company, on Monday said it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire People’s First Choice, which operates an existing dispensary in Santa Ana, California, and has licenses or license applications for three additional locations with a planned application for a fourth location, making five locations in total.

