Oakmont, PA

Piot Rallies to Beat Greaser And Win US Amateur At Oakmont

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — James Piot is the U.S. Amateur champion after a stunning rally on the back nine at Oakmont. The 22-year-old senior at Michigan State was 3 down at the turn to Austin Greaser. Piot won the next four holes to take a 1-up lead. He closed out his 2-and-1 victory on the 17th hole by going from bunker to bunker and making a 20-foot par putt. Greaser missed an 8-foot birdie putt that would have extended the match. Piot now gets into the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open at St. Andrews next year.

