HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: JID, Nas, Benny The Butcher, & More

These days, 6ix9ine gets the most attention when he's being remarkably disrespectful to other rappers, their families, and their loved ones. For the last year, music has not been his core focus as social media has taken up much of his attention span, responding to anything that has to do with Lil Durk, King Von, or other Chicago-based rappers that he has beef with. After a mural was painted for the late King Von in his beloved O Block neighborhood this weekend, Lil Durk visited the street art, which warranted a reply from none other than Tekashi.