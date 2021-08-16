Cancel
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: JID, Nas, Benny The Butcher, & More

By Alex Zidel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a two-week hiatus, the Staff Picks Playlist has returned with all of the hottest new hip-hop/R&B music in one place. With a lot of catching up to do, the playlist returns following project releases from Nas, Benny The Butcher, and many more, meaning this week's update is filled to the brim with songs that you'll want to add to your personal playlists. Unfortunately, *checks notes*, we're still without Kanye West's DONDA though, so we're all still waiting for news on that before it dominates the playlist.

