Man dies after being struck by ATV in Sauk Centre

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on the Wobegon Trail in Sauk Centre Sunday evening. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:22 a.m. first responders reported to the scene of an accident near 415th Street. Upon arrival, police found Sauk Centre residents Kolten Kuhlmann, 23, Margaret Stepan, 35, and Scott Nathe, 50, all severely injured on the trail. Police say Nathe was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived and a fourth victim, Wilder Kuhlmann, had been taken to Sauk Centre Hospital by a “private vehicle.” Wilder was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment and the other three victims were transported to local hospitals as well. After investigating, police report that Wilder Kuhlmann was operating a 2020 Polaris ATV with Kolten Kuhlmann sitting on the front rack. The two were headed westbound on the trail which is closed to motorized vehicles. Their ATV struck Nathe and Stepan who were also walking on the trail, sending both of them down a steep embankment. Both Kuhlmanns were thrown from the ATV and landed alongside the trail. The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol was involved.