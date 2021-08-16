Cancel
Sauk Centre, MN

Man dies after being struck by ATV in Sauk Centre

By Mark Wasson
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Sauk Centre man died after he was struck by an all-terrain vehicle early Sunday while walking along Wobegon Trail near 415th Street, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. According to the news release, first responders found Scott Kenneth Nathe, 50,...

