Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Steps For The New Governor

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

After his bombshell resignation announcement, Governor Cuomo will soon leave office and Lt. Governor Hochul will take over. And while the investigations are not over – most notably whether the Administration illegally withheld data on COVID deaths in nursing homes, whether Governor Cuomo used public resources in drafting his $5.1 million book, and whether the Administration compromised safety in the building of the Mario Cuomo bridge – one thing is certain: Incoming Governor Hochul will need to take actions to restore public trust in state government.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Government Contracts#Administration#Covid#Jcope#Inspector General#Assembly#New Yorkers#Department Of Justice#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
New York City, NYsagharborexpress.com

Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns, Will Step Down In Two Weeks

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, August 10, resigned and said he would step down in two weeks amid a likely impeachment trial and after the release last week of an explicating report by the State Attorney General detailing a pattern of sexual misconduct and harassment. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will...
New York City, NYwamc.org

With Hochul's Rise, Lieutenant Governors Get Rare Moment In The Sun

“There is actually an organization called the National Lieutenant Governors Association. And I went to one of the meetings. I only went to one and then I became governor. And they said this governor who had been governor from Iowa said, you never know your state could be next. And I said, eh, that's Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming. These things don't happen in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, California and Texas. And I found out that they do.”
Albany, NYwamc.org

Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy Of Newsday

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy of Newsday for the status of outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation letter after he said he would resign last week amid allegations of sexual harassment and speculates about Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul's choice for the position of lieutenant governor after she succeeds Cuomo on August 24th. They also discuss what happened to the "three amigos" power structure in Albany.
Buffalo, NYWIVB

Rep. Brian Higgins says Hochul is ready to step in as governor

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins is among the list of local lawmakers weighing in on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement. Higgins says he’s not surprised Cuomo is stepping down. “We are all very familiar with the allegations that are deemed to be highly credible based on the investigation...
Missouri Statekchi.com

A Few Of The New Laws For Missouri

The Missouri Legislature approved and the Governor signed several new or revised laws. Some of the laws include:. OFFENSE OF UNLAWFUL POSTING OF CERTAIN INFORMATION ONLINE – It is currently a class C misdemeanor if a person is unlawfully posting certain information over the internet if they knowingly post the name, home address, Social Security number, or telephone number of any person on the internet intending to cause great bodily harm or death, or threatening to cause great bodily harm or death to such person.
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Feds say Missouri Second Amendment law already having chilling impact

ST. LOUIS- Lawyers for the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the state of Missouri will be in a Cole County courtroom Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing over a new state law that hasn’t gone into full effect yet, but one which the Department of Justice says is already having a chilling impact on law enforcement.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Donald Ayer served as United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Ronald Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama's "ethics czar," was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. The opinions expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

AZ lawmakers seek review of Ducey’s use of federal funds

From left are Arizona U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson, and Greg Stanton, D-Phoenix./U.S. House of Represenatives. Two Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation are asking federal officials to review the legality of Gov. Doug Ducey using Covid relief dollars to benefit only schools that do not require masks. In...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

ACLU: School board decision unconstitutional

Advocacy group seeks meeting with district lawyers to discuss options; legal threat looms. When the Newberg School Board directed Superintendent Joe Morelock to ban Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride displays on Aug. 10, some community leaders questioned the legality of the decision as it applied to both students and staff. During the board's deliberation on the motion, which eventually passed 4-3, Morelock acknowledged that he'd have to consult the district's outside legal counsel about the potential implementation of this directive, a process which is currently underway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy