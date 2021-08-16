Steps For The New Governor
After his bombshell resignation announcement, Governor Cuomo will soon leave office and Lt. Governor Hochul will take over. And while the investigations are not over – most notably whether the Administration illegally withheld data on COVID deaths in nursing homes, whether Governor Cuomo used public resources in drafting his $5.1 million book, and whether the Administration compromised safety in the building of the Mario Cuomo bridge – one thing is certain: Incoming Governor Hochul will need to take actions to restore public trust in state government.www.wamc.org
