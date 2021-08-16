6 Blues That Could Play in 2022 Beijing Olympics

The Summer Olympics have wrapped up in Tokyo and it won’t be long before attention shifts to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are set to begin in Beijing on Feb. 4. Currently, the National Hockey League and the league’s Players Association have an agreement to take a three-week break during the regular season and send its players over to Asia to play in the Games. Things could certainly change before then, as the NHL and the International Olympic Committee have yet to put pen to paper on an agreement, but the plan is to have NHL participation if all goes well.