6 Blues That Could Play in 2022 Beijing Olympics
The 2021-22 NHL schedule features an Olympic break, signaling that the NHL players will likely head to the Winter Olympics in February 2022. The St. Louis Blues have a diverse roster, as do many NHL teams, with players that could play for their country in this event. The last time the NHL had players go to the Olympics, we saw Canada defeat Sweden in the Gold Medal Match. That happened in 2014, a difference of eight years between the last time NHL players could play, and this coming year.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0