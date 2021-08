Chamber hosts new round of awards, to announce winner at Wednesday, Aug. 25, eventAs the Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce returns to hosting in-person events, the Sandy Area Sensational (SAS) Business awards have returned as well. This term's nominees are Matt Moffat with American Family Insurance, Sandy Family Restaurant and Ascent Physical Therapy, all of which have been nominated in the past. Community members are invited to vote for whichever business they feel is most sensational before Aug. 23 online. Matt Moffat has been in the insurance game for more than 20 years, serving the Sandy community for...