Lottery for Phase 5 of Smith Ranch set for this week
The lottery for Phase 5 of Smith Ranch will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Silverthorne Town Hall. Folks can attend in person or watch via a Facebook livestream. Phase 5 includes 40 deed-restricted, for-sale units: 10 two-bedroom townhomes, 10 three-bedroom townhomes, 10 three-bedroom duplexes, seven three-bedroom single-family homes and three four-bedroom single-family homes. Units cost between $336,126 and $590,655 depending on unit size, type and the buyer’s income.www.summitdaily.com
