Column: Whether it’s Week 1 or later, Matt Nagy’s top preseason goal is clear — preparing Justin Fields to be the Chicago Bears starting quarterback

By Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36), right, celebrates after intercepting the ball in the end zone against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Aug. 14, 2021. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

With Matt Nagy’s future as the Chicago Bears coach staked to Justin Fields’ performance, he’s making it abundantly clear the overarching goal throughout the preseason is to get the rookie quarterback up to speed ASAP.

Whether that means Fields will start in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams remains to be seen. Certainly, that move would satisfy the overwhelming majority of the fan base.

The Bears are preparing Fields to be QB1, and whether he’s in that role Sept. 12 or at some point later in the first half of the season, they can’t hinder his long-term potential by waiting a few weeks to promote him.

Before practice Monday morning at Halas Hall, Nagy was clearly upbeat about Fields’ debut in Saturday’s 20-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Fields helped rally the Bears from a 13-0 deficit with three scoring drives after the offense went three-and-out on his first three series.

The goal this week is to get another long look at Fields when the Buffalo Bills come to Soldier Field on Saturday.

Andy Dalton will start and play a little more than he did against the Dolphins — he got two series that also went three-and-out — and then it will be the Fields show. That ought to tell you which direction Nagy and his assistants are moving as preparation for the season ramps up.

“Andy will play a little bit more,” Nagy said. “But we’re still going to try to get as many reps as we can for Justin. We lost a possession in the first half when they got the ball. We tried to get a possession at the end of the half and we knew we were coming back in the third, but Andy and some of those starters will play a little bit more. But we still have to get Justin going.”

That’s enough to infer that Dalton is on borrowed time as the starting quarterback — which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone after the Bears traded up to draft Fields in a bid by general manager Ryan Pace and Nagy to reboot the offense and buy themselves some job security in the process.

Fields wasn’t perfect Saturday. He was quick to maneuver out of the pocket, but he did so with a purpose — searching downfield for a target — and he will stress defenses with his athletic ability. At one point, the Bears scored on three consecutive possessions, and ultimately that’s the biggest factor in the whole process: finding ways to spark what has been a moribund offense the last two seasons.

“I’ll always go back to just making sure that we all, when we evaluate those guys at that position, we’re evaluating the entire package, right?” Nagy said. “And Andy had six plays, and, yeah, it’s hard to say much good or bad about that. So we’re going to get him some more snaps this coming preseason game.

“And then with Justin, we want to be able to see live plays, live situations, and he got that and he did a great job. The only thing he can do is to continue doing that, and then we’ve got to make sure that that plan allows us to evaluate how well he does knowing those circumstances. Ultimately, whatever is best for the Chicago Bears is in the end what we’re going to do.”

That’s the path Fields can take to the starting job for Week 1 against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the talented Rams defense. The Bears will continue to mix in reps for Fields with the starters in practice, and he could get time with some of the front-line players against the Bills.

Nagy understands the hype surrounding Fields. It’s real, and the Bears feel it inside the building as well. If they didn’t, that would be an omen things were not progressing well. It’s quite the opposite.

“We all want him to play really well,” Nagy said. “That’s a good thing for him to go out and play well. At the same point in time, we knew going into this ... that anytime there’s something that goes wrong for a guy like Andy, that’s going to be there if Justin’s playing well.

“This is something that we’ve planned for and prepared for and we want to make sure. Justin understands all of this. That’s what I love about him: He understands the plan. He understands the process. They all do. And we asked him to go out and play well on game day, live, and he did.”

In the end, Fields took one step closer to a promotion.

